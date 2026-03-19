West Brom set to receive survival boost as Karlan Grant's injury return mapped out

Left-sided attacker Grant has been sidelined with a serious hamstring injury since he hobbled off early on in the 1-1 draw at Derby under former boss Eric Ramsay on January 23.

Grant is a key member of the Baggies' attack and has been a miss in the intervening period.

But boss James Morrison has revealed Grant has stepped up his rehab with physical staff ahead of a return to outdoor training work, with a potential return to availability either away to Preston or at home to Watford three days later, on April 18 or April 21 respectively.

"Karlan's back in, he's working really well," Morrison told the Express & Star.