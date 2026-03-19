Bristol City v West Brom: 'I couldn't get Tony Pulis off the phone!' - James Morrison so grateful to lean on former bosses

Tony Mowbray - in his first spell - Roy Hodgson, Steve Clarke and Tony Pulis all led dressing rooms with 'Mozza' as a central figure. There is around 3,500 matches' experience in that quartet alone.

Even Alan Pardew had no shortage of games on his CV.

Morrison also acted as Hawthorns first-team coach under Sam Allardyce and Steve Bruce.

Now the young coach is cutting his teeth as boss in the deep end as he attempts to lift his beloved Albion away from Championship relegation peril.

The Baggies boss, in place until the end of the season following the failings of Ryan Mason and Eric Ramsay, is preparing for a trip to mid-table Bristol City to sign off before the international break after inspiring a fine first win of 2026 against Hull last time out.

And he has, unsurprisingly, sought a few of his veteran former bosses on the phone for advice as he takes his first steps into the cut-throat world of football - and specifically, Championship - management.

"I've made some calls!" Morrison told the Express & Star. "I spoke to Tony - that's Pulis and Mowbray - and Steve."

Morrison admitted he would be "stupid" not to have the ear of such experienced and highly-regarded managers.