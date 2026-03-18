West Brom frontman closes in on remarkable run of 12 months without proper break but makes 'privilege' declaration

The tireless Norwegian swapped boyhood club Brann from The Hawthorns in a £4.7million move last summer and on Saturday made it 10 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign.

Heggebo's 2025/26 season began with Brann on March 29 last year in Norway's Tippeligaen. He played a final game for the Bergen club on June 30 before jetting to Austria to join in with Albion's intense pre-season schedule.

The Norway international has been an Albion regular this term and appeared in all 38 Championship fixtures - 30 as a starter. The club are mindful of allowing him a breather between games when possible but Heggebo, 24, sees it as positive.

"We all love playing football," Heggebo told BBC WM. "I'm privileged to get the chance as well as stay healthy.

"For me it is only positive to have the chance to play matches.

"You just have to work on your mind. Always focus on the positives. But I've felt good.

"Of course there was a bit of time, sometimes, to switch off as well."

Heggebo snapped a 17-match goalless drought with Saturday's crucial second goal in the 3-0 victory over Hull.

He nipped in at the near post for a smart finish from Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba's cross to help James Morrison's relegation-battlers on their way to a key win.

Such goals had become more common for Heggebo during his pre-Christmas purple patch.

"When we are as dominant as we were on the ball, there are a lot of situations in the final third with those types of crosses," said Heggebo, who is now playing in a front two after a lengthy spell as a lone striker.

"As a striker you are always hunting for those."

He added of the relegation scrap under Morrison: "In the situation we're in, we had to show character, fighting spirit and togetherness. That is a real topic in the team and the training ground as well.

"I think that comes from everybody taking responsibility and showing good energy."