West Brom activate midfielder's contract option to extend stay for another 12 months

Battling midfielder Diakite, 25, has spent two years at The Hawthorns since checking in from Hartberg in Austria and his initial contract was set to expire this summer.

However, those terms included an option in the club's favour to extend the Malian's stay at the club for another 12 months.

Albion have triggered the clause to ensure Diakite will be part of the squad next season.

Diakite has played a central role in the Baggies' crucial improvement in the last week under James Morrison, which has lifted them a place outside of the Championship drop zone.

He came into Morrison's side for the trip to Sheffield United, from which the Baggies claimed a draw and retained his place at the expense of vice-captain Alex Mowatt for subsequent home fixtures against Southampton and Hull City, the latter which delivered a vital win.

Diakite has made 31 appearances this season, including 18 starts in the Championship.

In total he has made 50 league appearances, with another five in cup action.

Diakite, the former RB Salzburg youngster, was one of half-a-dozen senior players out of contract at The Hawthorns this summer.

Others include captain Jed Wallace, striker duo Daryl Dike and Josh Maja and wide attacker Karlan Grant. Goalkeeper Max O'Leary is also on a short-term expiring deal.

It is expected the bulk of those will exit the club this summer.