Inside James Morrison's work to help West Brom get the best from Isaac Price with simplicity, intelligence and emotion

Price, 22, has come under fire at times for a stop-start campaign in which he was unable to build on a flying start which included three goals in his first two Championship games.

The Northern Ireland international, who joined the club in January 2025, netted twice more in October but goals dried up and Price and team-mates copped flak from angry Albion fans at a lack of wins under both Ryan Mason and Eric Ramsay.

It reached a nadir for Price at Portsmouth in late January with a frustrated verbal altercation with away supporters. The attacking midfielder has, at times, found himself a lightning rod for criticism, in part due to showing quality and promise earlier in his Baggies career.

Boss and former Hawthorns midfield star Morrison insists the key is simplicity. He said: "He's someone I've been trying to get around through my time being in this role.

"I think in that position, he can be a threat by running from deep and using his energy. Again, it's playing to his strengths, trying to simplify it when you're in a tougher spell.

"It's about him just maintaining a level-headedness and just focus on your job. Once one goes in, I'm sure he'll get back to the start of the season."