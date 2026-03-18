Explained: What do West Brom's latest accounts mean for the club?

Parent company WBA Group's latest set of financial figures, dated to June 2025 to cover last season, will be published on Companies House imminently having been delivered to all shareholders.

They are the second set of accounts since the club have been without receipt of parachute payments in the Championship.

The figures are also the second under the ownership of Shilen Patel's Bilkul Football Group, who purchased a flailing club from the perilous tenure of Guochuan Lai in February 2024.

What are the headline figures?

Albion posted a £17million loss, down from the eye-watering figure of £31m the previous year, and £7.6m the year before that.

Otherwise, there was an increase in league distribution, including broadcast fees given the spike in coverage by Sky Sports, from £11.4m to £12.8m.

Gate receipts reduced slightly, by £300,000, chiefly due to the sales for January 2024's FA Cup tie against Wolves.

Commercial revenues increased by £1.2m to £8.2m, owing to sponsorship and hospitality among other arms.