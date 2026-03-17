West Brom flyer saluted for show of character after stunning display in victory
Boss James Morrison saluted the character of Albion loan full-back Danny Imray after his star display against Hull City.
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By Lewis Cox
Published
Crystal Palace prospect Imray, 22, has fought back from a tough start to life at The Hawthorns and delivered an exceptional display as the Tigers were swept aside 3-0.
At right-back in Morrison's new 4-4-2 formation, Imray showed improvements against Sheffield United, Southampton and then Hull last week and capped victory in the latter with an assist for Isaac Price, as some fans joked comparisons to Brazilian great Dani Alves.