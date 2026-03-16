West Brom's James Morrison: We had to put on a show and the supporters responded

The Baggies finally earned a first Championship victory of 2026 with Saturday's convincing 3-0 win over promotion-chasing Hull to breathe new life into their survival push.

Morrison's men were emphatic winners for a first league success in 14 attempts and a first under the head coach's current tenure to lift Albion one place and point above the drop zone.

Albion were relentless with and without the ball throughout in a tireless display and the home faithful responded with a backdrop among the loudest The Hawthorns has been for some time.

"In recent times, even at the start of the season, it was a tough place to come for teams," said Morrison. "So we talked about getting our home form back and making it difficult for teams.