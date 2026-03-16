West Brom goalscorer rewarded with international call for crunch World Cup play-offs

Attacker Price, 22, will hope to lead his nation to this summer's showpiece tournament in north America with crunch clashes later this month.

Northern Ireland face Italy in Bergamo on Thursday, March 26 and the winner of that contest will head to either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina on March 31 in a bid to book their place.

Northern Ireland are managed by Michael O'Neill, who is also in charge of Albion's Championship relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Price is an influential star for his country and has 10 goals in just 28 caps. Only experienced striker Josh Magennis, with 12 goals in 86 caps, has more.

The attacking midfielder bagged his seventh goal of the season but just a second since October in Saturday's fine 3-0 victory over Hull at The Hawthorns.

Former Everton youngster Price put the seal on the win with a late third goal for James Morrison's side.

Northern Ireland have qualified for the World Cup just three times, in 1958 and then in the 1982 and 1986 tournaments.

They finished third behind Germany and Slovakia in Group A.

Republic of Ireland are also in World Cup play-off action as they head to Czechia for a clash on March 26.

The squad could feature Baggies midfielder Jayson Molumby, who is a regular, and one-cap goalkeeper Max O'Leary. Mikey Johnston is injured.