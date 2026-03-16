West Brom debrief: Hunger and desire in spades, right-sided raids and Price proves point

James Morrison's men were convincing 3-0 winners over Hull City in one of the finest displays in recent memory.

Here are some of the talking points from the Tigers mauling in the latest debrief.

Relentless hunger

Former boss Ryan Mason used to pledge his belief in Albion's energy and running stats, but here the eye test showed us a side running harder than they have for some time.

That was more eye-catching given it was the third game in eight days and came less than 72 hours after the late heartache against Southampton. Morrison admitted he was "apprehensive" of his squad's levels ahead of the clash.

But right from the first whistle it was clear every Albion player knew what was at stake.

Albion swarmed all over Hull with wave after wave of attack. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Hull, with a fine away record, were blown away. Without the ball the Baggies swarmed and smothered as they hunted in packs. Sergej Jakirovic's visitors - who had an extra 24 hours' preparation - could not cope and the boss admitted as much afterwards.

With the ball, 26 shots at goal was the joint-most Albion have managed all season. Eight on target represented decent accuracy. For once, Albion were clinical.