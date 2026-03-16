West Brom boss James Morrison explains his decision to drop defender Alfie Gilchrist after star display

Gilchrist put in an eye-catching display in a more unfamiliar centre-back role during last Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Southampton, which the Baggies almost saw out for a victory.

Despite the 22-year-old's best performance in an Albion shirt, head coach Morrison felt a change was required on Saturday to deal with Hull's chief strength - targetman Oli McBurnie. Morrison instead opted for the fit-again Phillips and was pleased with the decision played out as the Baggies earned a crucial win.

Gilchrist, a summer recruit from Chelsea, has struggled in his debut campaign at The Hawthorns and failed to lock down a position at right-back, which has been the more familiar position during his senior career.

Morrison said after the 3-0 win: "The big one was with Alfie, I thought he did really well the other night (against Southampton).

"But after watching Hull four times, they have big players. McBurnie - everything goes through him, stop the first ball, and then they couldn't play off the second.

"So I just asked Nat to deal with McBurnie for me, that's it, that's all I want."