West Brom boss James Morrison explains his decision to drop defender Alfie Gilchrist after star display
Albion boss James Morrison admitted the decision to leave out Alfie Gilchrist for Nat Phillips in the victory over Hull was a difficult one.
Gilchrist put in an eye-catching display in a more unfamiliar centre-back role during last Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Southampton, which the Baggies almost saw out for a victory.
Despite the 22-year-old's best performance in an Albion shirt, head coach Morrison felt a change was required on Saturday to deal with Hull's chief strength - targetman Oli McBurnie. Morrison instead opted for the fit-again Phillips and was pleased with the decision played out as the Baggies earned a crucial win.
Gilchrist, a summer recruit from Chelsea, has struggled in his debut campaign at The Hawthorns and failed to lock down a position at right-back, which has been the more familiar position during his senior career.
Morrison said after the 3-0 win: "The big one was with Alfie, I thought he did really well the other night (against Southampton).
"But after watching Hull four times, they have big players. McBurnie - everything goes through him, stop the first ball, and then they couldn't play off the second.
"So I just asked Nat to deal with McBurnie for me, that's it, that's all I want."