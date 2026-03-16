Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: James Morrison has the Baggies alive and kicking again

It is a low bar, admittedly, and the relegation-battling Baggies had almost forgotten how to win in this most desperate of seasons.

But, almost from nowhere, it appears there could be some light at the end of the tunnel.

Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' blared out of The Hawthorns speakers as a delighted home crowd departed after full-time.

There is faith and belief now, alright, and is chiefly thanks to the galvanising work of one man who needs little introduction in these parts - James Morrison.

The contrast from Mozza's first game at the helm of this latest spell two weeks earlier at Oxford United is remarkable.

That miserable day at the Kassam Stadium, Morrison gave a viciously honest tongue lashing after Albion's latest pitiful display. Home truths were needed.

Thereafter he was named boss until the end of the season as the club backed their coach and former midfield legend. A few days later at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane there was a decent point and improved, battling display against a limited Blades side.

James Morrison has galvanised Albion players and fans. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Aune Heggebo, centre left, finally ended his 17-game goal drought. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Against Southampton at The Hawthorns last Wednesday there were further improvements and the hosts were good value to beat the in-form Saints but somehow chucked away another victory at the death for the umpteenth time this season.