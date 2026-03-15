The Belfry next? James Morrison quips West Brom players could push for more spa days after crucial victory

The resurgent Baggies dispatched Hull 3-0 to deliver a long overdue first Championship victory of the year and make it a successful end to an encouraging week in the fight against relegation.

Morrison's troops had shown signs of progress with improved performances at Sheffield United a week earlier and almost coming out on top against Southampton in midweek but for a late leveller.

Victory at the end of a draining week both physically and emotionally came after Morrison had afforded his squad a recovery spa session on Thursday afternoon in the wake of the last-gasp Saints drama. It proved to be an inspired call as players responded in training the following day before a best performance of the campaign against the Tigers.

"I hope they're not asking for it too many days!" Morrison smiled when asked by the Express & Star about the prospect of repeat bookings.

"So that was just something different, trying to get away from the training ground, trying to let them breathe a bit.