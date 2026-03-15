The Belfry next? James Morrison quips West Brom players could push for more spa days after crucial victory
Boss James Morrison joked he hoped Albion players would not request too many spa sessions after finally bagging a first Championship win of 2026.
The resurgent Baggies dispatched Hull 3-0 to deliver a long overdue first Championship victory of the year and make it a successful end to an encouraging week in the fight against relegation.
Morrison's troops had shown signs of progress with improved performances at Sheffield United a week earlier and almost coming out on top against Southampton in midweek but for a late leveller.
Victory at the end of a draining week both physically and emotionally came after Morrison had afforded his squad a recovery spa session on Thursday afternoon in the wake of the last-gasp Saints drama. It proved to be an inspired call as players responded in training the following day before a best performance of the campaign against the Tigers.
"I hope they're not asking for it too many days!" Morrison smiled when asked by the Express & Star about the prospect of repeat bookings.
"So that was just something different, trying to get away from the training ground, trying to let them breathe a bit.