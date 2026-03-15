Lewis Cox's West Brom ratings after fine overdue win: Raft of high marks and one star man

MAX O'LEARY

Largely untested before hobbling off with what seems a minor injury in second half. One half-clearance in first half when rushing out could've been costly. Otherwise solid.

Knock 7

DANNY IMRAY

What can you say? One of Albion's best individual displays of the season. The Crystal Palace loanee was relentless with his raids down the right. Bagged deserve late assist for Price. Fans half-joked comparisons with Brazil legend Dani Alves.

Stunning 9

GEORGE CAMPBELL

Recovered from a slightly wobbly start in allowing McBurnie two chances to enjoy another very impressive afternoon. Powerful and aggressive, he must continue at centre-back.

Aggressive 8

NAT PHILLIPS

Back as a starter after a brief injury for the unlucky Gilchrist and successfully dealt with McBurnie. One critical first-half block got Campbell and O'Leary out of jail. Defended very well thereafter.

Return 8

CALLUM STYLES