West Brom boss James Morrison admits to 'apprehension' but reveals delight in 'top performance'

The Baggies delivered their performance of the season for a first win under Morrison at the fourth time of asking and a first Championship success since December 29 with the 3-0 victory.

Three points against promotion-hunting Hull were enough to lift the hosts two places and out of the drop zone by a single place and a point.

Morrison's side had put in improved displays against Sheffield United and Southampton, but they were only enough for a point on each occasion, and the former first-team coach admitted he was fearful of his squad's levels prior to the Tigers clash. Morrison left it until the morning of the game to decide his line-up.

"I thought it was a top performance from start to finish," Morrison said.

"I was probably a bit apprehensive going into it being the third game in the week, and whether we could turn it out.

"Southampton put us under a lot of pressure physically and emotionally with the equalising goal at the end. I had to take my time on picking the team, so I named it this morning. I slept on a few things and spoke to a few people, and it turned out to be the right decision. There were some top performances there today."