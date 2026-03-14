West Brom 3 Hull City 0: Morrison's resurgent Baggies deliver first league win of 2026 in style with emphatic statement

James Morrison's resurgent Baggies delivered their best performance of the season for a first victory in 14 league attempts to beat the 10-man promotion-hunting Tigers 3-0.

The name of Albion head coach Morrison bellowed around The Hawthorns following an afternoon of dominance.

Josh Maja's opener handed the hosts a deserved half-time lead following their best 45 minutes of football of the campaign where the relentless Baggies were far too strong for Hull with wave after wave of attack. Hull lost defender Charlie Hughes to a straight red card before the break but it had little bearing on the one-way traffic.

Aune Heggebo ended a 17-match goal drought to steer home a clinching second midway through the second half to the relief and delight of a booming Hawthorns. Isaac Price added a deserved third in the closing stages.

Albion to a man put in an excellent performance to build on the two that had gone before under Morrison. Wednesday finished with last-gasp heartache but the Baggies made no mistake less than 72 hours later with an emphatic display.

Morrison's decision to send his weary troops to a spa recovery afternoon on Thursday afternoon was vindicated and then some. Albion will be booking a regular spot at the facility.

Some, but not all, results went their way in the relegation dogfight. Blackburn fought from behind to win at Millwall, but 'Mozza's' men can only focus on themselves and they picked up the crucial three points.

They lifted the relegation-threatened Baggies two places from second-bottom to one spot outside the drop zone, by a single point.

Albion's right side featuring skipper Jed Wallace but above all loan right-back Danny Imray were inspired on an afternoon to remember. Maja gave a reminder of his old self and Price was a constant threat.

The midfield partnership of Jayson Molumby and Ousmane Diakite smothered all over the wounded Tigers. Hull arrived in the Black Country with the joint-best away record in the division but were nowhere to be seen here.

The Hawthorns revelled in witnessing a first win since December 29, the final game of last year. This was an emphatic message that Morrison's Albion are ready for this dogfight.

Isaac Price put the seal on with a late third. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Morrison demanded a repeat of Wednesday's performance level and those words were ringing in Albion ears in a quick start that once again made the home faithful respond.

Energetic early pressing and chasing from Heggebo and Wallace set the tone and raised decibels.

Chances arrived. Right-back Imray was on the surge and his fizzed cross was inches from Heggebo being able to turn goalward from six yard.

Loanee Imray was heavily involved and, after a long throw-in was only half-cleared, he drilled a low strike that was shovelled away by goalkeeper Ivor Pandur at his near post.

Moments later skipper Wallace's left-footed cross was glanced inches wide of the left post off the head of Maja. The striker, in for Daryl Dike, had beaten his former colleague Semi Ajayi to the ball.

Hull offered a reminder with Albion and George Campbell let off after an awkward spin and bounce of the ball fell to OIi McBurnie, whose deflected strike dragged across goal.

Morrison's men were relentless and Heggebo sent a disappointing strike at the busy Pandur from more good Wallace work.

Hull forged another opening through a Baggies error midway through the half. Campbell again could not take the ball out of the sky and keeper Max O'Leary could only half-clear before it fell for McBurnie. There was a crowd of bodies around the box and the returning Nat Phillips made a fine block.

A couple of minutes later Albion led through Maja.

The goal owed to Wallace. Pandur's low goal kick was poor and the skipper made it his in the centre circle. He raced on to his own block and delivered a fine low cross for the unmarked Maja, who swept in an excellent first-time finish.

Jed Wallace put in an inspired performance for his side. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Hawthorns boomed in response.

John Egan headed well wide for Hull but the Tigers were blown away. Price has a shot blocked after more fine work from the right. Fans chanted the name of the rampant Imray.

Morrison was too zoned-in to respond to a wave request.

Price sent another difficult effort wide across wide after yet another Wallace delivery.

Another flashpoint arrived nine minutes before the break. A relentless Wallace was too hot for defender Hughes to handle. He dawdled and was punished after pulling back Wallace outside the right of the box.

Referee Josh Smith had no doubt Wallace was ready to race in on goal.

The resulting free-kick was cut back smartly for Price, who fired straight at Pandur from 15 yards.

Maja then saw a left-footed drive tipped around the post from range. The sight of his charging back to win possession summed up the fantastic half.

A cheeky Callum Styles near-post corner was pawed away from the goalline by Pandur, before Ajayi blocked Jayson Molumby's follow-up.

Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic sacrificed Liam Millar for the defensive Cody Drameh before skipper Lewie Coyle hobbled off in stoppage time.

The second period was not as relentless in terms of opportunities at the Hull goal but the Baggies were just as unrelenting with their pressure on the orange away shirts.

Albion swarmed all over the visitors as every player fought to win the ball back all over the park. Scorelines developed around the country in Albion's favour.

Right-back Danny Imray, left, was the game's best player. He set up Price's third and celebrates here with Maja. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Diakite put in another giant display and his strike from range arrowed wide through bodies.

Price was a constant threat and shot at Pandur after twinkle-toed work by Maja. Albion were on top but the lead was still just one.

O'Leary was untested and caught by Egan after a free-kick. It left the shot-stopper unable to continue as Josh Griffiths deputised.

Morrison also introduced Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba for Wallace and it paid off instantly.

Molumby, who was excellent, fed Jimoh-Aloba on the right of the box and the Villa loanee's first touch - a first-time cross - invited Heggebo to flick into the far corner to end his goal drought.

It was a crucial, clinching second.

The Baggies got their professional final 20 minutes and could've added more. A Styles missile crashed off the upright from 25 yards as Maja gave a repertoire of his skills, seen so little this season.

Fans enjoyed the finale and there was a neat third to cap things off as Price steered into the corner from a fitting Imray assist. The right-back shone all afternoon.

Morrison's applause and fist-pumps at full-time had meaning, as did Albion's entire display. They are ready for this fight.

Albion (4-4-2): O'Leary (Griffiths, 66); Imray, Campbell, Phillips, Styles; Wallace (c) (Jimoh-Aloba, 67), Molumby, Diakite (Mowatt, 83), Price (Whitwell, 90+4); Heggebo (Dike, 83), Maja

Subs not used: Gilchrist, Taylor, Mustapha, Bostock

Hull (3-4-1-2): Pandur; Egan, Ajayi, Hughes; Coyle (c) (Amir, 45+2), Slater, Crooks (Lundstram, 75), Millar (Drameh, 38); Gelhardt (Belloumi, 75); Koumas (Joseph, 75), McBurnie

Subs not used: Phillips (gk), Dowell, Collyer, McNair

Referee: Josh Smith