James Morrison's 'pretty sure' assessment after West Brom goalkeeper's injury as boss makes 'naughty' claim

The Baggies goalkeeper hobbled off midway through the second half to be replaced by Josh Griffiths after he was caught by Tigers defenders John Egan.

Home boss James Morrison, who celebrated a first win of his current tenure in charge with the excellent display, was left unhappy by the "naughty" late challenge that left his shot-stopper unable to continue.

Albion will discover the extent of the keeper's damage after testing, but Morrison is hopeful it is not serious.

"I felt it was a bit of a naughty tackle when I seen it in real time," Morrison said.