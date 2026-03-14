James Morrison delivers 'critical' aim before next week's break in West Brom survival plight

The final international break of the season is on the horizon after next weekend and Morrison, appointed until the end of the season, believes Albion must pick up a victory before the fortnight pause.

Promotion-hunting Hull City are at The Hawthorns on Saturday before next weekend takes the Baggies to mid-table Bristol City struggling for form with just one win in seven in all competitions.

Morrison's side began this weekend second-bottom but just a point adrift of safety with nine games left.

"Ultimately, we've got to pick a victory up before the international break," said Morrison.

"It's critical to our survival hopes and to kickstart (a final push).