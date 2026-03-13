West Brom injury update for Hull, 'headaches' on players going again and change of scene offered after draw setback

The second-bottom Baggies had a first Championship win of 2026 swiped from them in stoppage time of Wednesday night's home clash against Southampton.

Albion face a quick turnaround for another home clash against promotion-chasers with Hull City in town on Saturday. Morrison was keen to give his players the chance to recover in different surroundings, with a chance to breathe and escape the demands for a few hours as the survival quest intensifies.

Morrison told the Express & Star: "You're going into the dressing room and thinking 'what are you going to say?' and what are the right words to use because you've got to pick them up again with games coming thick and fast.

"We let them be free on Thursday. We did something a little bit different from previously.

"They just come in, we had some breakfast, had a little chat and then I said they can go up to the spa, where they could have a recovery with a different way of recovering really. That's the main idea of it.

"I just wanted them to breathe a little bit in these situations. It can be full-on all the time.

"You've got to breathe at the right times and going into the game being clear of the consequences and stuff like that and then we came in today (Friday) and we were back at it and prepared really well. I was happy the way today went and with the mood."