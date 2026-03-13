'The players are buying in' - Reasons to feel upbeat for West Brom boss despite tough late midweek sting

Baggies fans were left gut-wrenched by Southampton's last-gasp equaliser in Wednesday night's 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns that kept Albion in the drop zone and still without a Championship win in 2026.

A quick turnaround sees promotion-chasing Hull City visit the Black Country on Saturday and Morrison feels this week's two draws against Sheffield United and the Saints have showed a response from the low of defeat in his opener away to Oxford.

"There could be many things with the Oxford game," Morrison said. "Just losing the manager (the sacked Eric Ramsay), having two or three days of turnaround again.