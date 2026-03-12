James Morrison reveals what inspired his 'confidence' for surprising West Brom centre-back call that paid off against Southampton

Gilchrist, known chiefly as a right-back in a struggling debut campaign at The Hawthorns, answered Morrison's centre-back SOS against Southampton and delivered a fine display in the middle of the backline.

It was not enough to help the lowly Baggies over the line to a rare victory after it appeared the hosts would snatch a deserved first win of 2026. Southampton's Cyle Larin looped in a stoppage-time header to equalise.

But former Chelsea youngster Gilchrist's display was one of several encouraging individual performances as Albion eye positives in their bid to climb from the Championship mire.

Morrison revealed to the Express & Star he did his homework. He said: "I watched a game back from the last time he played centre-half, which was against us for Sheffield United.

"I watched that and I was pretty confident to make my decision.

"Obviously Nat (Phillips) just had one training session so I had to think about the bigger picture. We didn't want to lose him so I had every faith in Alfie.