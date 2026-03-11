West Brom v Southampton: James Morrison makes request to squad ahead of crunch home double-header

The relegation-scrapping Baggies face two Hawthorns contests in less than 72 hours with Wednesday's clash against in-form Southampton followed by another of the Championship's promotion-hunters, Hull City.

Morrison, who has taken permanent charge, has vowed to get the squad on the front foot and says key to finding some momentum in the late surge towards safety is building on Saturday's improved 1-1 draw at Sheffield United.

Victories are key to survival, though, and former playing legend Morrison knows there is an onus on his side to lift the gloom around The Hawthorns and give the tired home faithful something to cheer again.

"We've got to get the ball rolling," Morrison said in Tuesday's press conference. "That's what I've been saying to the lads.

"We had Saturday, now back it up again, back it up again - (with) positive performances.

"A big focus is getting this home form good again, because it has been good back in recent times. There's no better place than when the Hawthorns is bouncing and it's up to us to make that, to get back again."