West Brom 1 Southampton 1: Brutal late heartache denies improved hosts as winning drought extends

The Baggies appeared to have earned a first league victory of 2026 to climb out of the relegation places through Jayson Molumby's strike on the stroke of half-time, but late heartache extended their hunt for that elusive win.

Canadian substitute Larin looped an unconventional leveller in over Max O'Leary for a barely deserving Saints side who struggled after losing star man Leo Scienza to injury before the interval.

Boss James Morrison's name was chanted around a resurgent Hawthorns full of belief with Albion on their way to victory after the improved point at Sheffield United on Saturday.

But the brutal hammerblow instead leaves the relegation-threatened Baggies second-bottom and with a winning drought cruelly extended.

Further improvement was there for all to see under Morrison, but it is victories desperate Albion need to ensure their Championship survival and once again - despite a gutsy, tireless display - they found a way to throw away a lead.

The manner and timing of Larin's unusual late intervention will leave the hosts wounded and in need of a lift for Saturday's quick turnaround and visit of Hull, where Morrison must work to inspire more confidence.

Daryl Dike was one of the Albion players to give a tireless display, but it proved not enough. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Alfie Gilchrist slotted in as an emergency centre-back and excelled. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Baggies were set to climb to 39 points and draw level with Blackburn, fourth-bottom of the second tier, but instead have just relegated Sheffield Wednesday beneath them. Portsmouth, in 19th, are now seven points adrift and it looks to be two teams from five for the drop.

Head coach Morrison was keen to see a fast start to engage the home fans but reminded his players to not be "silly" in the opening exchanges. He called on them to instead read and understand the game - and reminded players a clash can be won in the closing stages if they hang on in it.

Despite empty seats, the home faithful rallied behind the early intent from their side. Both the returning Jed Wallace, on the right, and Isaac Price on the other side had lively raids.

One resulted in a throw-in and defender Alfie Gilchrist's launched delivery was headed goalward by Aune Heggebo, which drew a tipped save from Saints' on-loan goalkeeper Daniel Peretez.

Gilchrist made a return to the line-up in a more unfamiliar central defensive role to aid Morrison's availability crisis with Krystian Bielik (shoulder) and Charlie Taylor (ineligible). Nat Phillips did at least return to the bench.

The visitors were sharp and intricate, with Brazilian left winger Scienza at the heart of most. He showed a couple of early sighters of getting in behind full home debutant right-back Danny Imray.

For all of their intricacy, the promotion-seekers' first effort was an agricultural one as skipper Jack Stephens flicked a header over from James Bree's free-kick delivery.

The Baggies didn't lack endeavour but Saints had quality and confidence. They moved it quickly and were too much for Albion to handle at times.

Scienza arrowed wide of the top corner after a patient spell of possession before the winger had the beating of Imray again before a pinpoint cross was headed straight at Max O'Leary by Ross Stewart. It was a clear chance.

Jed Wallace caused Southampton some problems. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Saints were well on top but the hosts forged an unconventional opening as Scienza went down injured, with no foul given, and Imray's deflected cross was agonizingly missed by Heggebo and bounced across the six-yard box.

It was Scienza's final involvement seven minutes before the break and he was replaced by Tom Fellows as the former Baggie made an earlier-than-billed entrance on his Hawthorns return. He was handed a very warm reception.

The hosts found some momentum and Price flashed a tough volley across goal from the left corner of the box.

As the clock ticked 45 minutes Morrison's side made the visitors' edginess in defending their own penalty area pay.

Callum Styles' inswinging corner from the right was a fine one and met by the imposing figure of Daryl Dike. His downward header was well kept out by Peretz but the American was alive as the rebound popped up. He won the follow-up header and the ball dropped to Molumby, inside a packed six-yard box, and the midfielder spun to hammer home.

It was a lethal finish amid a sea of chaos in the box and drew a swell of emotion and noise inside the stadium.

James Morrison barks his orders from the technical area but it was not to be due to late Southampton heartache. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

A lengthy injury stoppage delayed half-time as Albion departed to applause with the unusual feeling of a lead.

Away boss Tonda Eckert switched frontmen with Larin on for Stewart as Fellows switched to the right. Saints threatened early in the second period and worked good positions, but the patched-up hosts' backline stood firm.

Dike was a menace down the other end, with expert hold-up play releasing the tireless Price. His low curled strike was saved.

Fellows sliced high and wide with his weaker left foot after the Baggies made a hash of clearing a corner on the hour.

Albion grew with confidence and the response from The Hawthorns crowd responded with its decibel levels. Dike held the ball up and the battling Ousmane Diakite was cute to win a 50-50 challenge as Wallace was fed. The skipper's cross was good and Dike's diving header drew a decent low stop from Peretz.

Price had another go from range, saved again by the busy Peretz, after lung-busting work from Heggebo.

Isaac Price had a couple of strikes fielded by Daniel Peretz with the Baggies the better team after the break - before late heartache. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Saints had barely threatened in the second period but a free-kick from the left dropped inches wide of Max O'Leary's right post. No visiting player managed a touch, but it flicked wide off the impressive Gilchrist. Shea Charles then dragged wide from range.

Late changes threatened to break up momentum but there was to be one final sting in the tail with the contest stretched after changes were made, including the withdrawal of an exhausted and cramped Diakite.

Sub Samuel Edozie crossed from the left and Larin climbed at the far post to loop a header in slow-motion over O'Leary. The ball kissed the crossbar and then flicked the post on its way in.

Albion hands were on heads as the away end boomed and the visitors fancied a winner.

It ended in a draw but felt like a gutting defeat. Morrison has another job on to lift up heads for a huge occasion in a few days.

Albion (4-4-2): O'Leary; Imray, Gilchrist, Campbell, Styles; Wallace (c) (Bostock, 77), Diakite (Whitwell, 87), Molumby (Mowatt, 77), Price; Dike (Maja, 77), Heggebo (Heggebo, 90+2)

Subs not used: Griffiths (gk), Williams, Phillips, Jimoh-Aloba.

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Peretz; Bree (Archer, 83), Stephens (c), Harwood-Bellis, Manning; Downes (Bragg, 66), Charles; Matsuki (Edozie, 66), Azaz, Scienza (Fellows, 38); Stewart (Larin, 45)

Subs not used: Long (gk), Wood, Jander, Romeu.

Referee: Benjamin Speedie