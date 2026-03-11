'Stick my chest out and do it' - James Morrison on life as West Brom boss and Matt Gill support

Morrison, 39, was able to spark a reaction from Albion troops in the draw at Sheffield United on Saturday in the first match after he was confirmed as head coach for the remainder of the season.

The playing legend's mission to keep the Baggies in the second tier is clear and if successful will be one of Morrison's finest achievements representing the club for two decades given the torrid campaign to date.

Bramall Lane was just a fifth occasion in charge in the dugout for the former Scotland international, who was first-team coach under Ryan Mason and Eric Ramsay this season. Morrison added the experience of highly-regarded coach Gill, 45, to his set-up last week and Albion are in the process of further bolstering those ranks, though talks this week were placed on the back-burner.

"Yes, the eyes don't lie really, do they?" Morrison replied to the suggestion Gill was leading a visibly intense warm-up ahead of the clash in South Yorkshire.

"That's one of the reasons why I wanted him in. He's been fantastic, I can't speak highly of him.

James Morrison acknowledges the Albion faithful at Bramall Lane on Saturday after a battling draw. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"He's helped me, he's helped the squad, and it was important that a different voice come in, and they could feel his energy and see a different view on football."

Gill, whose impressive coaching CV includes a Premier League promotion with Wednesday night's visitors Southampton, has made an impression on players at the club's training ground.

His coaching pedigree shone out to Morrison as the latter hunted extra support and Albion's latest boss received glowing character references.

Morrison has previously spoken about his desire to one day forge a head coach career and a tumultuous season and fight against relegation to the third tier for the first time since 2000 opened up a place on The Hawthorns hotseat.

It is earlier than the former midfielder could have expected and quite how the remainder of the season shapes Morrison's personal ambitions remains to be seen.

The pressure is intense as relegation to League One was unthinkable for Albion last August, but Morrison commands respect of Albion's squad despite very minimal experience as a head coach.

Morrison has leaned on highly-regarded coaching recruit Matt Gill over the last week as he settles into the role until the end of the season. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I'm learning day-by-day," he said. "It's something that I'm enjoying. I've got to have good people around me and we'll all work as a team.I feel like day-to-day is going well.

"(Do) the lads call me gaffer? No, not really. Like I said, I'm just being myself.

"I see what's right, and if I see what's wrong, I'm going to tell them. I've said that. Just demand respect, (and) they'll respect you.

"Every day we do our jobs and we give 100 per cent. I can't ask for any more.

"Obviously as a coach you've got one job, but now I've got ten different jobs. I've been put in this role and you've got to step up. That's how I see it.

"I'm going to stick my chest out and I'm going to do it the best I possibly can. As long as I can put my head on the pillow, I've done everything I can. That'll do me."