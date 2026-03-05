James Morrison dishes out praise for 'only bright thing' from West Brom misery

Teen academy graduate Bostock was declared the only positive from Saturday's woeful 2-1 defeat at second-bottom Oxford United by boss James Morrison.

The Wales youth international captain, who recently turned 19, netted his first senior goal but the Baggies were unable to claw back a point.

It was just a fifth first-team appearance for Bostock, who hails from Lichfield, and he has been bright every time he has been called into the fold.

"That's the only bright thing you can take from it, really," said interim boss Morrison.