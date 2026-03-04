'A player who could compete' - West Brom interim regretful of defender absence

Centre-back Phillips picked up a thigh muscle injury during last week's 1-1 draw against Charlton, which saw Eric Ramsay dismissed, and missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat at lowly rivals Oxford.

Phillips, who turns 29 later this month, is forecast to spend 'a few weeks' out of action, though no specific forecast has been given. Such a timeline could see him push to return around the international break at the end of March.

Albion caretaker boss Morrison, who was left seething after Saturday's no-show at the second-bottom U's, believes Phillips' absence will be felt.

"He's another one missing," Morrison said.