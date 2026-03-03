West Brom defender calls on squad to 'look selves in mirror' and be accountable in relegation dogfight

The lowly Baggies, without a league win this year, are only outside the Championship drop zone by a single place and point due to Leicester's six-point deduction.

Managerless Albion slumped to a miserable defeat at second-bottom Oxford on Saturday under caretaker James Morrison, who is in limbo as the club's hierarchy try to plot a way forward.

Centre-back Campbell, a summer signing, insists players must not look for excuses and point the finger at themselves when it comes to taking accountability of the situation.

"At this point it's not about the manager," Campbell told BBC WM. "We just need to take accountability and show our quality and be better.

"I am confident and believe if we get a good win we can get going and a lot more points on the board. We just need confidence in each other to get a win and we'll be fine."

The American, 24, added: "We need to make sure we don't find ourselves hoping on results in other games.

"We need to take it into our own hands and heading into the last couple of games of the season clear and not praying others have bad results.

"It's just going to take focusing every day in training and heading into the next game with a positive mindset.

"If there are good teams around us - Leicester and others probably shouldn't be down there. We shouldn't expect anything from others. We need to perform ourselves."

Other rivals just above Albion - Blackburn, Portsmouth and Charlton, had recently appeared to find form but remain in reach of the Baggies after a couple of defeats.

But Albion have not won in the league in 11 attempts and are 14 winless away from home. There has been no successive victories since August, leaving fans resigned to the drop.

Campbell said: "We're disappointed and need to look in the mirror as players. We can't point fingers on who the manager is, who this and that is, we need to take accountability ourselves and really pick ourselves up.

"There are 11 games left, 33 points to play for, which is more than enough to get us going."