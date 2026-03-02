West Brom debrief: Attacking blow but Bostock breakthrough, time for youth and where next?

We take a look at some of the talking points in the debrief.

Johnston blow

The state of the performance speaks for itself and is the most alarming element. Albion desperately lacked quality and ideas all over the pitch after falling behind on 15 minutes.

For five or 10 minutes Morrison's men were bright and winger Mikey Johnston was at the heart of it. In spells against Charlton and for 10 minutes in Oxford he showed signs of being near his direct best.

But an innocuous challenge saw the winger, who has struggled with a knock of late, get his studs caught in the turf and succumb to what is feared could be a serious injury. Johnston looked in real pain.

He has not been at his best for some time but interim Morrison underlined the blow of losing the squad's biggest threat. It is not something that bodes well for the 11-game dogfight ahead to save Albion's skin.

There are fears Mikey Johnston has succumbed to a serious injury. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Bostock takes chance

The only highlight from the Kassam was how Johnston's replacement Ollie Bostock took his chance.