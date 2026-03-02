'Not as good as we think we are' - James Morrison's reality check to West Brom as he makes 'big lads' suggestion

Hapless Albion were beaten 2-1 at second-bottom Oxford on Saturday leaving Morrison, after the first match of his third stint as caretaker, claiming "maybe we're not as good as we think we are".

A visibly emotional and angry Morrison hit out at individuals and the collective after a limp display at the Kassam Stadium in another six-pointer. Albion remain one place and point outside the Championship drop zone and winless in the league in 2026.

A fuming Morrison said: "Maybe we're not as good as we think we are? Maybe we are where we are?

"You get what you deserve, really.

"I think it's the same story throughout the season, I didn't feel any threat in general play. I think they had one shot, late on when we were pushing and Max (O'Leary) saved it. Other than that, it was set-plays coming in the box, that was it."