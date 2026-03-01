Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings as 3s handed out following scathing caretaker's summary

MAX O'LEARY

Was blamed by boss James Morrison for the manner of the second goal. Failed to command his six-yard box and could've possibly got more on the header.

Unconvincing 4

GEORGE CAMPBELL

Did not do too much wrong and was far from the biggest guilty party in Albion's backline. Never lacks for effort and commitment but sometimes can be messy.

Tried 5

KRYSTIAN BIELIK

Copped the wrath of Morrison after when the caretaker quizzed afterwards "where was my big centre-half to head it?" Albion need so much more. Bielik was slow and badly struggled. Missed late chance, Albion's best.

Missing 3

CHARLIE TAYLOR

Gave the ball away needlessly which led to corner for Oxford's first goal and failed to recover. Also badly lacks for pace and mobility in the backline. Pulled around all afternoon.

Jeered 3

CALLUM STYLES