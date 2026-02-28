'Recovering at home, how we eat, no days off...' - James Morrison pinpoints marginal gains in West Brom bid

Morrison begins a third caretaker spell at the helm with a critical Championship relegation six-pointer at second-bottom Oxford United on Saturday.

He and staff began plans for a 12-game survival push on Wednesday, with players off, and the squad have responded well in two days of training in the wake of Eric Ramsay's sacking on Tuesday night.

A place in the Baggies hotseat until the end of the season is Morrison's to lose, with the former midfielder, 39, tasked with lifting spirits and sparking a reaction in the remaining dozen fixtures.

After about what he expects, Morrison told the Express & Star: "Yes, maybe a fresh voice.

"I'm quite big on that, to try to change the mentality. I know it'll be difficult.

"But little things, that's what we've talked about this week. Small margins, small percentages. How can we squeeze them?