'Recovering at home, how we eat, no days off...' - James Morrison pinpoints marginal gains in West Brom bid
Interim boss James Morrison has called on Albion to focus on improving the 'small margins and percentages' to haul the club out of trouble.
Morrison begins a third caretaker spell at the helm with a critical Championship relegation six-pointer at second-bottom Oxford United on Saturday.
He and staff began plans for a 12-game survival push on Wednesday, with players off, and the squad have responded well in two days of training in the wake of Eric Ramsay's sacking on Tuesday night.
A place in the Baggies hotseat until the end of the season is Morrison's to lose, with the former midfielder, 39, tasked with lifting spirits and sparking a reaction in the remaining dozen fixtures.
After about what he expects, Morrison told the Express & Star: "Yes, maybe a fresh voice.
"I'm quite big on that, to try to change the mentality. I know it'll be difficult.
"But little things, that's what we've talked about this week. Small margins, small percentages. How can we squeeze them?