Mikey Johnston injury latest after West Brom winger departed Oxford United defeat in agony

Johnston limped off barely 20 minutes into what ended a desperate 2-1 defeat against the second-bottom U's.

The Republic of Ireland winger had been bright for his side in the opening exchanges before the Baggies gifted the hosts the opener from a set-piece.

Johnston hit the deck on the left flank in a seemingly innocuous challenge with no foul given and caretaker boss James Morrison revealed to the Express & Star afterwards the winger got his ankle stuck in the turf at the Kassam Stadium.

The outlook does not look good for Johnston in Albion's desperate relegation dogfight.

Morrison said: "It was his ankle, he just got it stuck in the ground, I think.

"I'll have to assess it, but it didn't look good."

Asked if he fears the worst from the setback, he replied: "Yeah, but probably the way the season's going, it probably would be bad.

"When you're down there, you get no luck, do you?"

The winger was spotted leaving the Kassam Stadium on crutches.

Johnston, Albion's leading assister this season, has struggled for form along with colleagues of late and was a substitute for a handful of league games due to a pubis - groin or abdominal area - injury.

He was bright for his side in the opening exchanges, however, and was missed.

His replacement, teenage academy graduate Bostock, scored Albion's consolation on half hour with his first senior goal but that was as good as it got on a dreadful afternoon in Oxfordshire.

The pair were the only two to receive credit from a furious Morrison.

"He had the shot, he got to the byline, he won us some corners, he took his man on," Morrison added of Johnston ."He nearly got in on the break with their last-ditch tackle from our clearance. He was a threat, and then you just lose him.

"He was a big miss."