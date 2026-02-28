Furious James Morrison hits out at West Brom performance and questions 'personality' and 'trust' after dismal Oxford defeat

The lowly Baggies were deservedly beaten 2-1 at second-bottom Oxford leaving both the 1,500-strong away end and long-serving interim boss Morrison seething at the manner of the performance.

An emotional Morrison, appointed to the role in midweek following Eric Ramsay's sacking, labelled the performance "not good enough" at the beginning of the press conference before he launched into a scathing attack of his side's display in all areas, including the hapless defending for Oxford's two set-piece goals.

When asked by the Express & Star if he felt let down by the players he inherited in midweek Morrison - who is popular with the players - agreed.

He replied: "Yes, I do (feel let down), yeah.

"I've said to them before, I'm with them 100 per cent, I feel like one of them.

"I felt the tools were there to put a performance in, and it wasn't there.

"Especially with all the possession we had. I don't know what the possession stats were, what, 65 per cent? But what did we do with it? Backwards, sidewards, cross from deep, perfect for them.