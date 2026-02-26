Oxford v West Brom: Caretaker James Morrison has a chance - now he must show he can inspire

There is so much up in the air at The Hawthorns, not least the Baggies' Championship status, and just who is going to be the man to pull the club out of the mire for the next two months?

Eric Ramsay's tenure of six weeks and 44 days was brief but unravelled to leave the club in a perilous position and facing a make-or-break period in the weeks ahead.

Morrison, 39, will have the opportunity to give an account of his credentials at the Kassam Stadium for Saturday's huge clash.

It is crunch afternoon for the club as they tackle one of the precious few clubs below them in the Championship reckoning.

There are a dozen fixtures left but they will disappear quickly and Albion need at least a handful of victories to lift them to around the required 50-point mark.

The Baggies have won just four games and have sacked two permanent head coaches since the middle of October.