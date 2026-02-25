Eric Ramsay's final words as West Brom boss before dismissal after nine-match winless 44-day reign

The 34-year-old former Minnesota boss and Manchester United and Chelsea coach was dismissed after a winless record of nine matches at the helm of the flailing Baggies.

His final hurrah in charge was the 1-1 draw against fellow relegation battlers Charlton Athletic, where for the first time in his six-week tenure the Baggies briefly led a game.

George Campbell headed the Baggies opener before half-time but striker Lyndon Dykes finished coolly 20 minutes from time, prompting the axe to be wielded.

Ramsay appeared resigned to his fate in his final press conference, held just before he and assistant Dennis Lawrence met with owner Shilen Patel in The Hawthorns boardroom to be relieved of their duties just a month-and-a-half into a two-and-a-half year deal.

The axed head coach told the Express & Star he had given his all in a thankless bid to turn around Albion's sinking season.

"I genuinely don't think too much about that because I know it's a waste of my time and effort," Ramsay said when asked about his future.