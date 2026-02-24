West Brom v Charlton: Baggies plummeting without signs of life - they must prove us wrong here

The plummeting Baggies face the first of successive Championship six-pointers at home to Charlton on Tuesday where they once again run the risk of crashing into the relegation places.

Ramsay, appointed from Minnesota United last month, remains winless from eight games at the helm and pressure has cranked up to the max on the 34-year-old.

Battles with lowly rivals have so far seen an improving Norwich smash Ramsay's side 5-0 in an historic defeat at The Hawthorns, before an abject 3-0 reverse at Portsmouth's Fratton Park.

Albion found a way to settle thereafter with consecutive goalless draws against Stoke and Birmingham - featuring welcoming rare clean sheets - but victories have still eluded Ramsay's strugglers.

Ramsay, who has come under heavy criticism from supporters, has acknowledged draws will not be enough to rescue the club from the clutches of the third tier for the first time since 1993.

Only Leicester, with the handicap of a six-point deduction, separate the Baggies and the drop zone. Rivals above, some of which benefitting from the 'bounce' of managerial change, have helped increased the gap above Albion to four points.