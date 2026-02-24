West Brom lacking 'spark and creativity' as boss demands better

The Baggies are winless in eight under the head coach, who is under huge pressure to deliver the first victory of his reign in a relegation six-pointer against Charlton in the Championship tonight.

Albion were turned over 2-0 by leaders Coventry at The Hawthorns on Saturday, where they were unable to continue recent defensive recovery. But it is in the final third where the misfiring Baggies have badly struggled since the turn of the year and they are yet to lead in a game under Ramsay.

Asked if he has seen enough in the final third, Ramsay replied: "No, of course.

"I don't think you'd be able to look at my time here or certainly the balance of the most recent league games and feel anything other.