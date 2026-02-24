January transfer and loan recall net in West Brom u21s win - leaving fans asking same question

The 3-2 success in Solihull stopped the rot in terms of league defeats for Leigh Downing's youngsters as the under-21s climbed off bottom spot in the PL2 ranks.

The turnaround was inspired by Crystal Palace loanee Mustapha, who was the final signing of the winter transfer window, and academy graduate Whitwell, who was recalled from Forest Green Rovers in the window.

Captain Mo Diomande headed Albion into an early lead but visitors Blackburn hit back twice through Joe Boggan and Aodhan Doherty before the interval.

Attacker Mustapha, 19, fired into the roof of the net with 17 minutes remaining before Whitwell converted a calm close-range finish in the final 10 minutes to seal the victory.

Palace teen Mustapha's goal came two days after he was omitted from Eric Ramsay's troubled first-team matchday squad in Saturday's 2-0 home defeat against leaders Coventry.

Whitwell, who was enjoying a stunning first senior loan in the National League in Gloucestershire, was also left out against the Sky Blues.

Hindolo Mustapha on his first ever senior start at Norwich. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The comeback success left some Baggies supporters questioning why the duo have been left out of the senior reckoning and featuring for the youth ranks.

Sierra Leone international Mustapha was Albion's final recruit of the winter window with the club looking to aid Ramsay's squad in the hunt for Championship survival.

Ramsay said shortly after the loanee's addition that the attacker was 'not ready' to feature in the second tier.

He started in the FA Cup defeat at Norwich two Saturdays ago and played 45 minutes. Mustapha showed a couple of bright moments in the final third but was withdrawn for tactical reasons.

Albion were once again financially handicapped in the January window and had to make do with six-month goalkeeper recruit Max O'Leary and three loan deals, Danny Imray, Mustapha and Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba.

The latter duo were a pair of untested 19-year-olds not familiar with the rigour of senior football.

Director of football operations Ian Pearce overseen the end of the January transfer window. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Baggies' January dealings were handled by Ian Pearce, the club's director of football operations. Former club president and sporting director Andrew Nestor departed The Hawthorns as the window progressed following a well-documented difference in opinions with owner Shilen Patel.

Mustapha showed his quality in front of goal for Downing's under-21s on Monday night but it is first-team action where supporters are desperate for a spark in front of goal.

Fans have quizzed the move to use some of the limited January funds on a youngster not ready for senior league action.

Whitwell was recalled from Forest Green Rovers, where he had been the club's player of the season under Robbie Savage, due to an initial lack of available midfield bodies and with the aim of sending him on a higher loan.

Harry Whitwell was recalled from Forest Green and played at Norwich but has been frustrated. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

There was interest in the 20-year-old from higher up the pyramid in League One and League Two but a move did not come as Albion had concern in a lack of bodies when it comes to training and in a matchday squad.

Whitwell and Mustapha were not in the squad against Coventry but are the next cabs off the rank with any more unavailability in Ramsay's squad.

Meanwhile, Downing's second-bottom youngsters are next in action at home to basement boys Derby in Solihull next Monday night (March 2).

The club are set to confirm the draw for the quarter-final of the PL Cup, which the under-21s qualified for earlier this month.

Albion u21s v Blackburn: Moses; Williams (Nelson, 68), Abudu, Diomande (c), Maughan; Mfuamba, Colesby (Mandey, 60), Whitwell; Mustapha, Sule, McNeil (Ntege, 86)

Subs not used: Ranger, Blackshields