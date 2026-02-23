Where does Eric Ramsay's winless start as West Brom boss stack up in history?

It has been a desperately disappointing start for all concerned, not least the Baggies boss, as the club have slumped further towards the Championship drop zone.

It puts the 34-year-old as approaching a club-record for the longest winless run to the start of a tenure as Albion manager or head coach.

There have been some calamitous starts to reigns at The Hawthorns over the years and Ramsay will be desperate to record a victory against the Addicks to ensure he does not continue in those conversations.

There are big question marks over Ramsay's future despite just six weeks at the helm and it could take victory against Charlton for him to remain in the hotseat for Saturday's crunch clash at second-bottom Oxford.

But how does Ramsay's winless start stand in the Baggies' record books?

Bobby Gould - seven games without a win

Former Arsenal, Wolves and Albion frontman Gould built an extensive management CV through the 1980s before his appointment at The Hawthorns in February 1991.