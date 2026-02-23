West Brom boss on why 'short memories' are required this week amid growing pressure and need for an 'edge'

The Baggies kicked off a monumental three games in eight days with a 2-0 home defeat to Coventry on Saturday to leave Ramsay winless in his eight games in charge.

With chairman Shilen Patel watching on there are huge question marks on Ramsay's future after just six weeks in charge.

Tuesday's six-pointer at home to the Addicks, who are six points better off than Albion in 17th, is likely to be vital for Ramsay staying at the helm. Another huge clash for survival at second-bottom Oxford comes on Saturday.

"Short-term memory after this game was really important," Ramsay said.