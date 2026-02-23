Jed Wallace: We have 13 games left to keep West Brom in Championship

The Baggies are winless in nine league games and eight in all competitions under head coach Eric Ramsay, who is facing increased pressure after just six weeks at the helm.

Experienced skipper Wallace, 31, has called for himself and colleagues to "look at themselves" in a bid to arrest the slump with opportunities ahead of revert the slide. A critical clash comes at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night with the visit of lowly rivals Charlton.

Ramsay is set to take charge against the Addicks with another chance to find a first win but pressure appears to be reaching boiling point.

"There's arguments, there's putting your arm around people, there's everything you try and do to get the best out of individuals," Wallace told BBC WM.

"We have 13 games left to leave this club in this league, and everyone needs to have a look at themselves, regardless of what happens."

He added: "It matters. It's everything to the players. Trust me on that. It's the last thing you think about. When you go to bed at night, you lay there. I'm there.

"I understand how everyone feels. I feel the same myself. We have an opportunity to change it on Tuesday, we need to stick together. We need to be better.

"We have to do better. We need to make more saves. Defenders need to do better. Midfielders need to play better. The attackers, myself, we need to create more. We need to score.

Eric Ramsay and Isaac Price in the wake of Saturday's 2-0 defeat to leaders Coventry. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"It's West Brom, we shouldn't be where we are. It's a privilege to play for this club and we need to start winning games."

Wallace, who addressed the media upon request as part of his captain duties, said there was 'not a lot left for him to say' when speaking about the club's desperate plight.

The captain has returned as a starter under Eric Ramsay after missing the majority of Ryan Mason's disappointing spell at the helm through a serious calf injury.

Albion face lowly rivals Charlton and then Oxford this week and Wallace revealed the club have targeted a six-point return, meaning back-to-back wins are required for the first time since August and a first away league win since October 1.

"It's obviously been immensely disappointing," Wallace added after Saturday's 2-0 Coventry defeat. "I always try and be as honest as I can be in these things, and to be honest, there's not really a lot to say. I've said it all, so it's difficult.

"Coming into this week I think six points was the target for us and we have two games now that are just huge. The goal after five minutes, and then the second one, it kind of sucked the atmosphere out of the stadium.

"We haven't scored a goal in four games. We need to give the fans something to get behind us, and they were behind us at the start of the game. We got in the final third really early in the game a couple of times, and it was a good atmosphere."