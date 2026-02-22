West Brom boss explains early right-back withdrawal and what 'big point' he made to players before defeat

Gilchrist, the £1.2million arrival from Chelsea last summer, endured a torrid first half in the 2-0 defeat against Coventry at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

He was caught in behind for Ephron Mason-Clark's fifth-minute opener and the right-back, as well as other colleagues, failed to close down Jack Rudoni who ran half the length of the pitch before smashing into the top corner from 25 yards.

Gilchrist was replaced by the returning George Campbell five minutes before the interval.

"Possibly a slight fitness concern that I haven't yet checked in on post the end of the game," Ramsay said.

"Obviously, we were having some difficulties and we wanted to steady up on that side."

The 22-year-old made just a sixth Championship start for the Baggies in a disappointing debut campaign having made the permanent switch from boyhood club Chelsea.