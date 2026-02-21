'I'd be surprised...' Winless Eric Ramsay tackles questions on West Brom future and board assurances

Albion kickstarted a make-or-break week for winless Ramsay with a 2-0 home defeat for comfortable Championship leaders Coventry City, who only required two goals in the first half hour.

Ramsay has now overseen eight games in charge and is yet to taste victory having been brought in to arrest the struggle under Ryan Mason. Albion - watched on by owner and chairman Shilen Patel on Saturday - only remained outside the bottom three as rivals Leicester shipped a late equaliser at Stoke.

The 34-year-old former Minnesota chief was asked about his under-pressure role at The Hawthorns after jeers and boos from the home faithful and whether he has been spoken to by top brass about his position.

"Well I'm sure there, without this ever being an explicit part of the conversation, a recognition of the fact that I've come into a difficult situation which continues to be difficult," Ramsay told the Express & Star.