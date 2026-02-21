'Everyone needs to take step forward' - West Brom boss focuses on much-needed improvement in final third

The Baggies registered consecutive draws with back-to-back clean sheets in their last two league fixtures as they desperately battle against Championship relegation under last month's appointment Ramsay.

But the 34-year-old head coach is yet to taste victory in seven games at the helm and is already feeling the heat ahead of a monumental eight days of action.

Albion have led for just four minutes - in extra time at Swansea in the FA Cup on January 11 - in 2026 and carving out chances required to win games is a huge concern among supporters. Ramsay is buoyed by defensive progress but knows more attacking improvement is urgently needed.

"They're not easy to come by as people connected with this club well know," Ramsay said of clean sheets. "It's very difficult to go back-to-back, Saturday and Tuesday clean sheets, difficult atmospheres, lots of pressure and I think the fact that we did that was a real step forward.

"But I'm also aware that step forward doesn't represent what is necessary at the moment and we've got to go beyond, we've got to do that and we've got to win and we've got to win repeatedly.