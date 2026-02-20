West Brom v Coventry City: Impossible to play down three-game run as week kicks off with stern leaders test

First up is about as challenging as it gets as leaders Coventry City - resurgent after a wobble as they returned to the summit by beating rivals Middlesbrough in midweek - visit The Hawthorns on Saturday lunchtime.

The biggest game is always the next one and that is the case for head coach Eric Ramsay, who cannot let his winless start at the helm extend much beyond its current seven matches.

But it is difficult to ignore Tuesday night's home clash against Charlton and then an even more ominous-looking trip to Oxford on Saturday.

Those are contests against direct lowly rivals and Albion simply have to respond and show some teeth in this relegation scrap.

Only Bilkul chief and Baggies owner Shilen Patel will know how he views Ramsay's status and the helm but it is clear he is under pressure following the winless stint.