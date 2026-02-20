Injury blow not as bad as feared as West Brom boosted ahead of Coventry clash

The Baggies begin a monumental eight days in the second tier relegation dogfight with a face-off against the Sky Blues, who sit top of the pile under Frank Lampard.

The week also sees Albion host lowly rivals Charlton on Tuesday night before a trip to Oxford, who are second-bottom.

Scrutiny and pressure has ramped up on head coach Eric Ramsay, who is winless from his seven games at the helm and will find heavy question marks at his door if that winless run continues beyond this weekend.

Ramsay does, at least, have the return of defensive duo Nat Phillips, from concussion protocols, and George Campbell from a hamstring issue to call upon to ease a stretched backline.

"We followed the protocol rigorously and he's back and ready to go," Ramsay said of Phillips.

"George will be involved (in the squad).

George Campbell has missed four games and last played in the draw at Derby. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Nat Phillips is back available following a concussion at Birmingham City. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

But back-up goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is out with a foot injury - though the setback is not as bad as feared for the shot-stopper. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"We've got to start feeling more of a fullness of the squad particularly across the backline. That's really important. That's a welcome return. Chris (Mepham) being not too far around the corner is important. Krystian (Bielik) getting to where he got to last week is big and you are getting that sense of competition back."

Albion lost back-up goalkeeper Josh Griffiths to a foot injury in last weekend's 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Norwich, where Ramsay fielded a much-changed side.

Griffiths, who lost his number one spot to Max O'Leary, underwent a scan which eased fears of a long-term setback.

"It's not as bad as was feared," Ramsay said. "I would say doubtful to make the bench on Saturday, but certainly won't be too far around the corner and if it's not tomorrow, we'll target Tuesday."

Ramsay confirmed academy product Joe Wallis, the 20-year-old New Zealand youth international, will step up to the bench against the Sky Blues.