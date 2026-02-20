Eric Ramsay's view on West Brom formation change, accountability and 'setting tone'

Albion crashed out of the FA Cup at Norwich last time out but prior to that showed signs of progress under winless head coach Ramsay with consecutive goalless draws.

The pair of stalemates stopped the rot after heavy defeats against relegation rivals.

Ramsay moved away from the 3-4-3 formation he opted for upon his appointment and Albion appeared more defensively stable as a result. The Baggies welcome leaders Coventry on Saturday lunchtime to kickstart a vital three-game week including clashes against lowly rivals Charlton and Oxford.

"They've responded really well, not just to the system but the messages and some of the subtleties to it, which has been really important," Ramsay said.