Eric Ramsay addresses West Brom future and 'pressure' talk ahead of critical week

The head coach is under fire after less than six weeks in The Hawthorns hotseat having failed to pick up a victory in any of his first seven fixtures.

He leads relegation-battling Albion into what could prove a make or break eight days beginning with leaders Coventry on Saturday lunchtime before clashes against lowly Championship rivals Charlton and Oxford.

Ramsay, appointed on January 11, has accepted the pressure-cooker environment he joined from Minnesota last month and does not feel it has escalated despite just three points from a possible 18 in the Championship since.

"Yes there is obvious pressure that comes with that but I don't feel that pressure has changed since day one," Ramsay said.

"The group know full well that if we stay on the track that we're on and we build upon the performances against Stoke and Birmingham, that win won't be too far around the corner.

"I'm convinced that when it comes one will lead to another very quickly but we've got to keep grinding away, we've got to stay very level and trust that that first win is around the corner."

Ramsay added: "I've come into a position where wins were very necessary and hard to come by. They're still very necessary and hard to come by. I didn't come in here expecting a period of grace.

A much-changed Albion side exited the FA Cup at Norwich last weekend - but it is a winless return of six Championship games that has worsened the Baggies' perilous league position. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I didn't expect people to look at my position as incredibly long term because that's just not the nature of being a head coach in the Championship and certainly not coming into a position where you're trying to do what we're trying to do at the moment."

The former Manchester United coach is optimistic his side can show progress from two goalless draws in their previous league games.

"It's not like I've come into the context that I'm in blinkered in any way I know how situations like this are perceived particularly in this league," Ramsay said.

"I genuinely feel no more pressure now than I did five, six weeks ago because that was a high-pressure situation, this is a high-pressure situation and it will continue to be the case all the way through so it's an unhealthy waste of my time to be dwelling too far beyond what I've got to do with the group ahead of this coming game, so I'll certainly leave that to other people."