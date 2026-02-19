West Brom's January transfer recruit hopes to rediscover consistency at The Hawthorns

O'Leary departed boyhood club Bristol City in January after 18 years at Ashton Gate for a short-term six-month contract at The Hawthorns.

The Republic of Ireland international, 29, has since appeared five times for the Baggies - starting four - after being recruited as number one over academy graduate Josh Griffiths. Albion's other senior keeper Joe Wildsmith was allowed to join Middlesbrough on loan.

O'Leary was an ever present between the sticks for more than two seasons for the Robins, clocking up 125 consecutive appearances, and wants to prove his consistency again.