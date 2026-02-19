Former West Brom captain makes survival prediction and claims 'full overhaul' needed at The Hawthorns

Ex-midfielder Livermore, 36, spent six-and-a-half years at The Hawthorns before a departure in 2023. He spent a season with Watford but has not played for any side since.

The former England international is hopeful the club he represented on 216 occasions has enough "quality" in its ranks to avoid relegation to the third tier for the first time since 1993.

Livermore acknowledged Albion remain in a trying financial position - forecast to begin to ease from this summer - but is keen to see some change.

"Look, I’d like to think that there’s just enough quality in that team not to go down," Livermore told Ladbrokes at the launch of Ladisfaction.

"However, the club needs a full, full overhaul. And, to my knowledge, I think they’ll have an opportunity to rebuild after the financial fair play elements are eased in the summer.

"From there, assuming they’re still in the division, they’ve got an opportunity to actually go on and build something.

"But first and foremost, it’s about staying in the league, which I think they’ll manage. Even then, though, it’s hard to attract the right players unless you’ve got money and ambition."

Jake Livermore in action for the Baggies in 2019. (AMA)

Ryan Mason was dismissed at the beginning of January. Mason and Livermore came through the youth ranks together at Tottenham. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Livermore, who moved to The Hawthorns from Hull and was involved in a promotion and two relegations, says the club must target "the right names", including in the dugout for a head coach who can coax as much as possible out of a squad.

Albion, under owners Bilkul, are on their third head coach in 12 months with Tony Mowbray and Ryan Mason both axed and current incumbent Eric Ramsay already feeling the heat following a seven-match winless start.

Livermore referenced Steve Bruce, the ex-Albion boss who he played under at Hull, as an example of attracting players.

"I don’t want to disrespect anyone at the club right now, because I’ve had it myself throughout my career, where I haven’t been wanted somewhere," he said.

"If you’re a club like West Brom, you need to be looking at getting back into the Premier League… that’s the kind of ambition that will bring the right players in. You need to throw some money at the right names, too, or a manager who will get the best out of them.

Steve Bruce was Albion boss for less than a year in 2022. He also managed Livermore at Hull.

"A good man manager, not just a good coach. Someone who knows the ropes, someone who would be willing to give his squad the day off here and there, someone who knows which players need which sort of treatment.

"That’s something Steve Bruce was so good at, when I played under him at Hull. But look at some of the players we were able to get through the door, because of the manager.

"Mo Diame, Hatem Ben Arfa, Abel Hernandez, Michael Dawson. You’re going to be looking at exactly the same type of players that other ambitious clubs in the league are looking at, so you’ve got to give them something extra… that’s something I really believe in."